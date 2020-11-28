CENTERVILLE

OCT. 25

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Lamotte Drive. They found the vehicle and determined the occupants were playing "Pokemon Go."

CHAMPLIN

OCT. 21

Theft. A flag was stolen from the 700 block of W. River Road.

EDINA

OCT. 12

Drugs. A 29-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Hwy. 100 at W. 70th Street.

HAM LAKE

NOV. 6

Burglary. A purse was stolen from an unlocked house in the 4800 block of NE. 168th Lane.

INDEPENDENCE

OCT. 11

Theft. Two dogs were stolen from a home in the 6000 block of Woodhill Lane.

OCT. 18

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious male wearing a gas mask near the Luce Line Trail in the 300 block of Game Farm Road. The officer found that a boy was waiting for his mother to pick him up.

JORDAN

OCT. 29

Welfare check. Officers responded to a report of a woman passed out in Triangle Lane. They found an intoxicated 24-year-old woman who did not know where she was. They determined she had walked there from a bar across town, and she was taken to the hospital.

NOV. 2

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a man yelling and dancing at Hwy. 169 and W. 2nd Street. The man, who said he was singing and rapping, was given a ride home.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 16

Suspicious activity. A homeowner in the 1300 block of Sophia Avenue reported someone was trying the handles of two vehicles parked in his driveway. Using security camera footage, police found a man who matched the description walking in the area. He initially denied everything, but after seeing the video admitted to going onto the complainant's property. The homeowner decided not to press charges.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 16

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle parked at 4 a.m. at the Whitetail Lake boat access. It was occupied by a duck hunter.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 18

Theft. A construction and remodeling company's trailer was stolen in the 21000 block of Pleasant View Drive.

NEWPORT

OCT. 16

Civil matter/dispute. A deputy was dispatched to retrieve a package that had been delivered to the wrong house in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue.

OAK GROVE

NOV. 1

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after crashing his vehicle into a tree at 221st Avenue and NW. Raven Street.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 31

Theft. A pack of Lunchables was stolen from the Shakopee Dakota Convenience Store, 15035 Mystic Lake Dr. The suspect returned the item and the manager declined to pursue charges.

ST. ANTHONY

NOV. 1

Driving violation. A 19-year-old woman was arrested for failing to have a valid driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle after she was involved in a crash at 39th Avenue and Belden Drive.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 3

Indecent exposure. A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for indecent exposure at Holiday Stationstore, 3901 Eagle Creek Blvd.

WOODBURY

OCT. 17

Property damage. A truck that reportedly hit mailboxes on Manning Avenue in Dellwood and drove the wrong direction in Woodbury was stopped at Ashley Furniture, 9737 Hudson Road. It was determined the driver was having a medical emergency.

