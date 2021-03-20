AFTON

FEB. 9

Suspicious person. A deputy checking on a suspicious persons report in the 4000 block of S. River Road spoke with two men who said they were there to give a siding estimate to a homeowner. The homeowner was contacted and explained she had forgotten they were coming that day.

FRIDLEY

FEB. 4

Animal complaint. A resident reported a neighbor's rooster crowing at all hours of the day and night at a home in the 6300 block of NE. Madison Street. The caller did not want to take any action and was advised of the city ordinance.

FEB. 7

Domestic. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hangup call at a home in the 1500 block of 73H Avenue. It was determined there was a verbal dispute between family members regarding an infant's clothing during extremely low temperatures.

GREENWOOD

FEB. 11

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Greenwood Circle. A 42-year-old man was arrested for assault.

HUGO

FEB. 11

Animal complaint. A cow was reported tied to a trailer without food or shelter in the 7000 block of 170th Street. The cow's owner showed a deputy the animal was in fact free to roam with food readily available.

INDEPENDENCE

FEB. 22

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hangup call at a home in the 5000 block of Sunset Lane. The homeowner denied making the call. It was found the call came from her daughter, who was asleep with the phone in her bed and had likely hit the emergency call button accidentally.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF FEB. 21-27

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 20000 block of Hoya Court. Two females were attempting to break into the house and fled on foot. One was found hiding underneath a truck in a nearby garage and the other was found hiding in the basement of the home. The two women, ages 27 and 36, were arrested for burglary.

LAUDERDALE

FEB. 18

Theft. A resident whose vehicle was being warmed up in front of his house in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue watched as a vehicle stopped and a passenger got out and entered his vehicle. He ran out to try to stop the theft and was dragged a short distance while hanging onto a locked door handle. The vehicle was located in Minneapolis and processed for evidence.

NEW BRIGHTON

FEB. 16

Property damage and theft. Three coin-operated washing machines were damaged and the coins stolen from them in the 800 block of County Rd. D.

ST. ANTHONY

FEB. 11

Theft. Officers responded to a report of two intoxicated males attempting to steal wine coolers at Cub Foods, 3930 Silver Lake Rd. The suspects were located in a handicapped parking spot. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for drunken driving.

FEB. 20

Theft. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue. It was found the vehicle was stolen from White Bear Lake. A 24-year-old man was found slumped over inside the vehicle. He was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant from Anoka County.

ST. BONIFACIUS

FEB. 22

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of property damage in the 4100 block of Main Street. Someone put glue on the door locks of the vehicle and spread dog feces on the door handles.

SHAKOPEE

FEB. 13

Assault. A 46-year-old man was cited for assault at Sandalwood Suites, 3910 12th Av.

FEB. 15

Animal complaint. A 26-year-old man was cited for animal neglect at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court.

SHOREWOOD

FEB. 20

Drunken driving. A 46-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after he crashed his vehicle into a tree at Chaska Road and Hwy. 7.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.