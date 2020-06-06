ANDOVER

MAY 18

Vandalism. Eggs were thrown at a shed and SpaghettiOs dumped on a vehicle in a driveway in the 16100 block of NW. Vale Street.

BETHEL

MAY 21

Theft. Lawn chairs were stolen from a yard in the 100 block of NW. St. Francis Avenue.

CIRCLE PINES

MAY 1

Disorderly conduct. A 48-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Village Parkway.

HAM LAKE

MAY 18

Theft. Tools were stolen from an open garage in the 17100 block of NE. Rendova Street.

HUGO

APRIL 28

Suspicious activity. A deputy checked on a report of juveniles hanging out behind a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Boulevard. He found two of them, who said they were charging their phones with the building’s outdoor outlets since they were not allowed inside because of coronavirus precautions.

independence

MAY 2

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 3600 block of County Road 90. A woman at the home told them she was corralling chickens that had gotten out of their pen and were approaching the roadway. She was yelling at them to get back to their pen.

JORDAN

MAY 13

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Valley Green Park. A woman reported she had returned home and found that someone had broken in and made a frozen pizza. The incident was under investigation.

MAY 14

Suspicious person. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Hillside Drive. The officer located the driver of the vehicle, who said she was reading her Avon products booklet in her friend’s driveway.

LAKEVILLE WEEK OF MAY 10-16

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of an alarm in the 21000 block of Kenrick Avenue. They arrested a 30-year-old man for being a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

LAUDERDALE

MAY 10

Property damage. Police responding to a report of a man shooting arrows at city signs at Lauderdale Community Park, 1885 Fulham St., found a city sign in the middle of the archery range with arrow holes in it. They arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene.

MAHTOMEDI

APRIL 27

Noise complaint. Authorities received a report of a possible fight in the 1000 block of Hallam Avenue. They found that a man and his daughter had turned the volume high while watching the movie “Step Brothers.” They were advised to turn it down and close the windows.

PLYMOUTH

MAY 4

Weapon. A 68-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm inside his home in the 5000 block of Yuma Lane.

RICHFIELD

MAY 7

Weapon. An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot, and an 18-year-old Fridley man was arrested for fleeing an officer and carrying a gun without a permit in the 700 block of 77th Street.

MAY 11

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a man threatening a Metro Transit bus driver and refusing to leave the bus in the 7500 block of S. Penn Avenue. They arrested a 22-year-old man for assaulting a police officer, property damage and disorderly conduct. The man had punched the officer in the face multiple times after being told to get off the bus.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 13

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for drunken driving, underage alcohol consumption and underage alcohol possession after he was stopped for running two stop lights at Marschall Road and E. 3rd Avenue.

