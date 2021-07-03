ANDOVER

JUNE 6

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2200 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW.

COLUMBUS

JUNE 3

Theft. Siding was stolen from a construction site in the 8000 block of 172nd Court NE.

EAST BETHEL

MAY 23

Drunken driving. An officer responded to a report of a driver traveling the wrong way on Hwy. 65. The officer located and stopped the vehicle. The 29-year-old male driver failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.251 result on a portable breath test.

HAM LAKE

MAY 30

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of a missing 4-year-old girl from a home in the 17300 block of Hiawatha Beach Drive NE. Her parents said they had last seen her in the house. The girl's grandfather found her under a bed in an upstairs bedroom, where it appeared she had fallen asleep.

HUGO

MAY 19

Suspicious activity. A deputy checking on a report of a displaced headstone in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 5446 147th St., found it on the steps of a statue. The headstone was not damaged. A message was left with the church that owns the cemetery in order to notify the family.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 16-22

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of two men in the water and an unoccupied boat at Lake Marion. The boat was turning in circles at a high speed. An officer used a good Samaritan's boat and found that the unoccupied boat had crashed on shore. The 21-year-old driver was pulling a 21-year-old on a tube when the boat hit a wave and the driver was thrown from the boat. No one was injured.

LAUDERDALE

MAY 15

Flee in motor vehicle. Police gave up pursuit of a vehicle they attempted to stop for a traffic violation in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Carl Street after it accelerated, weaving in and out of traffic. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and provided the names of individuals who allegedly had the vehicle. The case is pending.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX

MAY 16

Suspicious activity. A deputy observed a vehicle pull in and park at the Marine General Store, 101 Judd St., at midnight. The driver said he was geocaching. He was advised to leave the area as the business was closed.

MINNETRISTA

MAY 11

Illegal fishing. An officer located two men who were bow fishing at the bridge on Highland Road. They were advised to leave.

NEW BRIGHTON

MAY 23

Theft. Catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the 100 block of Windsor Court and the 600 block of 20th Avenue NW.

RICHFIELD

MAY 22

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a fight and a woman pointing a gun at two people in the 7600 block of Penn Avenue S. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on multiple counts of assault and disorderly conduct. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

MAY 25

Weapon. Two 20-year-old women and a 20-year-old man were arrested after they were found to be in possession of drugs and a gun following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of 76th Street E.

St. Bonifacius

MAY 9

Missing child. Officers responded to a report of a missing 14-year-old boy and a dog. They were located in nearby Mound, Minn. The boy said he had been on a walk.

SCANDIA

MAY 19

Animal complaint. A deputy helped a snapping turtle cross the road in the 19000 block of Scandia Trail.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 17

Drugs. A 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drunken driving following a traffic stop at Eagle Creek Boulevard and Mystic Lake Drive.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.