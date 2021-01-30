ANDOVER

JAN. 14

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 14600 block of NW. Grouse Street.

CARVER

JAN. 1

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for underage consumption, drunken driving, and possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a nicotine device following a traffic stop at High Street and Kirche Hill Drive.

EAST BETHEL

JAN. 14

Theft. A 2005 Jeep Liberty was stolen from a parking lot in the 24300 block of NE. Hwy. 65. The keys were left in the vehicle.

JORDAN

DEC. 18

Drugs. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing the legal process following a traffic stop at Hwys. 169 and 282.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 20-26

Theft. A trailer containing musical instruments, valued at $12,000, was stolen from the 16000 block of Kenyon Avenue.

Driving violation. A 19-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after striking a pole with his vehicle and coming to a stop in a front yard in the 17000 block of Hollybrook Trail.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 1

Theft. A vehicle owner in the 1600 block of Carl Street reported someone had stolen the car key from his running vehicle. The vehicle was moved from its parking spot but not stolen.The owner suspected that was because it had a manual transmission.

JAN. 9

Theft. A resident in the 1600 block of Eustis Street reported someone broke into his garage stall and rummaged through his vehicle. He reported a tire gauge and the vehicle registration missing.

MAPLE GROVE

DEC. 29

Theft. A portable basketball hoop was stolen from a driveway in the 9500 block of Minnesota Lane.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 3

Assault. Police were called to the 2200 block of Burr Street on a report of a resident threatening a neighbor with a gun. After officers found the incident address to be incorrect, the number given by the anonymous caller was no longer in service and no disturbance was identified in the area, they determined the call was likely a false call to police, or swatting incident.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 29 — JAN. 1

Theft. Catalytic converters were reported stolen off vehicles in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Cessna Drive, the 700 block of SW. 1st Street and the 1100 block of NW. Old Hwy. 8

PLYMOUTH

DEC. 26

Weapon. A 19-year-old Plymouth man was cited for possession of brass knuckles following a traffic stop at South Shore Drive and N. 10th Avenue.

RAMSEY

DEC. 20

Driving complaint. An officer responded to a report of two young children riding an ATV in the road at NW. Xenolith Street and NW. 147th Lane. The parents were informed of the city ordinance and that the children would have to ride on their own property.

DEC. 22

Theft. A handgun and holster were stolen from a vehicle at Holiday, 14350 NW. Xkimo St.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 4

Theft. An officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft from a driveway in the 16100 block of Lakeside Avenue. When the officer arrived, the caller said his brother had the vehicle and that the police were no longer needed.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 15

Drunken driving. A 38-year-old Richfield woman was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop in the 7000 block of 13th Avenue.

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

DEC. 21

Suspicious activity. A deputy checking on a suspicious activity report at a home in the 10000 block of St. Croix Trail spoke with the homeowner, who determined a coyote, not a human, tripped his motion light.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.