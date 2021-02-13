ANDOVER

JAN. 25

Theft. Cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway in the 15100 block of NW. Avocet Street.

COLUMBUS

JAN. 26

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old man was arrested for underage drinking, open bottle and careless driving after his vehicle was found in a ditch.

EDINA

JAN. 15

Drugs. A 33-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for marijuana in a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance and speeding, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 100 and W. 70th Street.

HUGO

JAN. 3

Animal complaint. A woman in the 6000 block of 152nd Street told a deputy she unknowingly hit a deer and dragged it home the night before. She had her brother process the animal, not knowing they needed a permit to do so. She was given a warning.

JAN. 7

Suspicious person. Authorities cleared and secured a residence in the 12000 block of Fiona Road following a report of a suspicious person near the home. Afterward a deputy saw a neighbor standing in the driveway who matched the suspect description. The neighbor explained he noticed the garage door was open and came over to shut it.

JORDAN

JAN. 1

Drugs. An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for marijuana possession following a traffic stop for speeding at Hwy. 169 and N. Broadway Street.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 10-16

Drunken driving. A 42-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after nearly striking an officer with her vehicle on Cty. Rd. 46. She stopped her vehicle at Pilot Knob Road and Dodd Boulevard. She was apologetic and slurring her speech.

LAUDERDALE

JAN. 14

Recovered stolen vehicle. An abandoned trailer was reported in the 1600 block of Eustis Street. It was learned that it had been stolen in Golden Valley and contained a 4-wheeler at the time. The trailer was empty when it was located in Lauderdale.

Flee on foot. A 46-year-old man was arrested and cited for fleeing police on foot, giving false information to police, driving after suspension and driving an uninsured vehicle in the 1700 block of Fulham Street. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on a Polk County warrant for drug possession.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 17

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old Watertown man was arrested for drunken driving after he was found sleeping in his vehicle on the shoulder of Hwy. 7.

JAN. 20

Suspicious activity. An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Westonka Recreational Association Park on the 7200 block of W. Cty. Rd. 110. The occupants were found to be dogsledding in the park.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 11

Burglary. A resident in the 2400 block of NW. Silver Lake Road reported that someone attempted to enter their home but fled when they realized it was not vacant.

OAK GROVE

JAN. 22

Theft. Two generators were stolen from an unlocked garage in the 21900 block of NW. Jivaro Street.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 11

Assault. A 37-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 22

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 7700 block of S. Nicollet Avenue. Officers located the suspect, who attempted to flee on a bicycle and on foot. A 25-year-old Bloomington man was arrested.

ST. ANTHONY

JAN. 5

Theft. Officers were investigating a credit card theft and learned that the suspect also stole a credit card from an 88-year-old woman who was unresponsive at St. Anthony Health Care Center, 3700 Foss Rd. A 21-year-old woman was arrested for theft.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.