AFTON

JUNE 22

Dumping complaint. Authorities advised someone who reported people dumping trash in his private dumpster in the 3000 block of St. Croix Trail to contact their sanitation company and request a lock for the dumpster.

ANDOVER

JULY 16

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report that a neighbor heard a female yelling and someone saying "Put your hands up" in the 14000 block of Juniper Street NW. Officers located a male playing Grand Theft Auto on his computer.

HAM LAKE

JULY 18

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of 149th Avenue NE.

HUGO

JULY 25

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Way N. reported that a woman, a passenger in a white sedan, dropped off a Walmart bag containing Pringles on their doorstep. When she dropped off the bag she said, "Now it's yours," took a photo and left. It was believed to be an accidental delivery.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 15

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 7300 block of County Road 6, where the driver was in the resident's garage. Officers located the driver, who said his vehicle ran out of electricity and he was trying to find an electrical cord and power to charge it. A faint odor of alcohol was detected. The 52-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving.

JORDAN

JUNE 4

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of several juveniles boxing in the backyard of a home on Bridle Creek Drive. It was determined that the boxing was supervised, controlled and recreational.

JUNE 6

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old boy knocking on the door of a home on Lillian Street. The caller said the boy lives in the area. He appeared healthy. The boy's parents were located and he was brought back home. His parents thought he was sleeping, but he had sneaked out.

LAKELAND

JUNE 24

Animal complaint. A deputy assisted in removing a fishing hook and line from a duck's neck in the area of 8th Street and Quixote Avenue.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 27-JULY 3

Disturbance. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 17000 block of Kenyon Avenue. A 34-year-old woman had struck a pole with a vehicle. She was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and had multiple warrants.

MAHTOMEDI

JULY 2

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 300 block of Shamrock Way complaining about pushy solicitors told authorities he gave them money to go away.

MAPLE PLAIN

JUNE 26

Medical. Officers responded to a report of a medical call in the 5100 block of Independence Street. A 48-year-old woman was complaining of rib pain after falling off a slide at the park, which was about 6 feet up. She was taken to a hospital.

MEDINA

JUNE 19

Suspicious activity. An officer on patrol located a vehicle parked after hours in the ballfield parking lot on Brockton Lane. The officer approached and found a 48-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, partly clothed, in the back seat. They were advised of park hours and asked to leave.

MINNETRISTA

JUNE 9

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a resident hearing strange noises outside his home on Sunnybrook Circle. The officer found a raccoon that was stuck between the second story deck and a tree. He was able to free it and it ran off.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 1

Theft. A fishing pole, tackle box and three lawn chairs were stolen from a home in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 10

Assault. A 64-year-old man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in the 13600 block of Kensington Avenue.

