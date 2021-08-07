AFTON
JUNE 22
Dumping complaint. Authorities advised someone who reported people dumping trash in his private dumpster in the 3000 block of St. Croix Trail to contact their sanitation company and request a lock for the dumpster.
ANDOVER
JULY 16
Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report that a neighbor heard a female yelling and someone saying "Put your hands up" in the 14000 block of Juniper Street NW. Officers located a male playing Grand Theft Auto on his computer.
HAM LAKE
JULY 18
Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of 149th Avenue NE.
HUGO
JULY 25
Suspicious activity. A resident in the 5000 block of 157th Way N. reported that a woman, a passenger in a white sedan, dropped off a Walmart bag containing Pringles on their doorstep. When she dropped off the bag she said, "Now it's yours," took a photo and left. It was believed to be an accidental delivery.
INDEPENDENCE
JUNE 15
Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 7300 block of County Road 6, where the driver was in the resident's garage. Officers located the driver, who said his vehicle ran out of electricity and he was trying to find an electrical cord and power to charge it. A faint odor of alcohol was detected. The 52-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving.
JORDAN
JUNE 4
Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of several juveniles boxing in the backyard of a home on Bridle Creek Drive. It was determined that the boxing was supervised, controlled and recreational.
JUNE 6
Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old boy knocking on the door of a home on Lillian Street. The caller said the boy lives in the area. He appeared healthy. The boy's parents were located and he was brought back home. His parents thought he was sleeping, but he had sneaked out.
LAKELAND
JUNE 24
Animal complaint. A deputy assisted in removing a fishing hook and line from a duck's neck in the area of 8th Street and Quixote Avenue.
LAKEVILLE
WEEK OF JUNE 27-JULY 3
Disturbance. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 17000 block of Kenyon Avenue. A 34-year-old woman had struck a pole with a vehicle. She was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and had multiple warrants.
MAHTOMEDI
JULY 2
Suspicious activity. A resident in the 300 block of Shamrock Way complaining about pushy solicitors told authorities he gave them money to go away.
MAPLE PLAIN
JUNE 26
Medical. Officers responded to a report of a medical call in the 5100 block of Independence Street. A 48-year-old woman was complaining of rib pain after falling off a slide at the park, which was about 6 feet up. She was taken to a hospital.
MEDINA
JUNE 19
Suspicious activity. An officer on patrol located a vehicle parked after hours in the ballfield parking lot on Brockton Lane. The officer approached and found a 48-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, partly clothed, in the back seat. They were advised of park hours and asked to leave.
MINNETRISTA
JUNE 9
Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a resident hearing strange noises outside his home on Sunnybrook Circle. The officer found a raccoon that was stuck between the second story deck and a tree. He was able to free it and it ran off.
NEW BRIGHTON
JULY 1
Theft. A fishing pole, tackle box and three lawn chairs were stolen from a home in the 1400 block of 21st Avenue.
PRIOR LAKE
JUNE 10
Assault. A 64-year-old man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in the 13600 block of Kensington Avenue.
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.