ANDOVER

JULY 25

Burglary. A 2012 Honda Odyssey and a 1999 Toyota 4-Runner were stolen from a home in the 13700 block of Wintergreen Street NW. Someone entered the unlocked home, took the keys and stole both vehicles.

JULY 28

Drugs. An officer stopped a vehicle for driving over a curb and hitting a sign at Crosstown Boulevard NW. and Station Parkway NW. The 43-year-old man appeared incoherent and had a syringe in his hand. Methamphetamine was found on the passenger seat. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

AUG. 1

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man banging on the drive-through window and harassing customers at McDonald's, 13731 Round Lake Blvd. NW. The officers arrived and found the 54-year-old to be intoxicated — the third call in one day regarding the same man. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

JULY 14

Animal complaint. A resident in the 4000 block of Morning Dove Avenue told authorities she had captured a woodchuck that had been "breaking into" her shed. She did not want the animal dispatched and was referred to the Department of Natural Resources for additional options on relocating the woodchuck.

DELLWOOD

JULY 11

Civil matter. Authorities were contacted by a man in the area of Quail and Dellwood roads who said a dispute had escalated to threatening texts by both parties. He was advised to block the other person and pursue civil litigation.

EDINA

JULY 11

Indecent exposure. A 63-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure at Southdale Center.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 25-31

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of property damage in the 17000 block of Kenyon Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted. A 36-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving, assault, driving after cancellation and property damage.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 21

Theft. A 2019 Honda CRV was stolen from the underground garage of an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Pleasant Street. Several other vehicles in the garage were damaged and burglarized.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 11

Theft. A disability parking certificate, $10 in quarters and some vehicle documents were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

OAK GROVE

JULY 26

Theft. A 2019 Kubota utility vehicle was stolen from the backyard of a home in the 200 block of Viking Boulevard NW. The keys had been left in it.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 6

Theft. A paddle board valued at $1,500 was stolen from Sand Point Beach, 14349 Crest Av.

JULY 10

Drugs. A 19-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a Ramsey County warrant at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

JULY 22

Theft. Officers responded to a report of the theft of a tip jar at Starbucks, 7610 Lyndale Av. S. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was located a block away and cited for theft.

JULY 26

Assault. A 46-year-old woman was arrested for assault in the 7700 block of Chicago Avenue S.

SCANDIA

JULY 15

Civil matter. Authorities were contacted by someone who said they sold a vehicle but did not change the title and were now receiving calls and mail about gas drive-offs. They were advised to contact the Department of Vehicle Services with the buyer's name and relevant information.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 26

Drugs. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on County Road 21 for possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband into jail, possession of hypodermic needles and a warrant.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.