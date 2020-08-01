BLAINE

JULY 3

Driving violation. A 54-year-old man was cited for driving his motorcycle with a 4-year-old child on board at NE. Able Street and 109th Avenue.

EDINA

JULY 10

Weapon. A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was involved in a traffic stop at Hwy. 62 and Gleason Avenue.

HAM LAKE

JULY 13

Theft. A handgun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NE.

HUGO

JUNE 11

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted a pickup truck with out-of-state license plates parked on an isolated dirt road near Ingersoll Avenue and 165th Street. A man and woman in the vehicle said they were playing hide and seek with people in other vehicles. They were told their behavior appeared suspicious, and they left the area.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 12-18

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 18000 block of Kenrick Avenue. The driver, a 73-year-old woman, said she had been sitting in the car, leaned over to clean something off her shoe and pressed the gas. Her vehicle crashed through the window of an empty storefront. There were no injuries.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 30

Recovered property. A mechanic reported finding a container filled with a white substance behind the dashboard of a sports-utility vehicle he was working on at Kline Nissan, 3090 Hwy. 61. Tests by police indicated the substance was methamphetamine. The vehicle's owner denied knowing anything about it and said a friend had recently borrowed the vehicle without returning it. When he went to the friend's house to retrieve the vehicle, he said it was inoperable and he had it towed to Kline Nissan.

MEDINA

JULY 10

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a large animal sitting beneath a vehicle in the 4500 block of Medina Lake Drive. It turned out to be a muskrat, and it eventually ran away.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 5

Theft. Hand and power tools valued at $8,000 were stolen from a vehicle in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

PLYMOUTH

JULY 5

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a person passed out in a vehicle at 34th Avenue and Kilmer Lane. They found the vehicle, determined it was stolen and arrested a 16-year-old boy for possession of a stolen vehicle.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 17

Assault. An 18-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy.

RICHFIELD

JULY 15

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Candlewood Suites, 351 W. 77th St. The complainant told officers his rental car had been stolen by women who had been in his hotel room.

ST. ANTHONY

JULY 11

Theft. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 3200 block of Diamond Eight Terrace.

SCANDIA

JUNE 18

Suspicious activity. A deputy observed a pickup with a trailer backing up to a riding mower in a ditch in the 12000 block of Scandia Trail. Three people in the truck told the deputy they thought the mower was free, but left when the mower's owner explained it wasn't. The deputy helped the owner move the mower out of the ditch and up the driveway.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 16

Driving violation. An 18-year-old Shakopee man was cited for speeding and a 16-year-old Shakopee girl was cited for a curfew violation following a traffic stop at Marschall Road and County Rd. 78.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.