ANDOVER

JULY 3

Burglary. A gun was stolen from a garage in the 13800 block of Silverod Court NW. The garage door was left open.

EAST BETHEL

JULY 2

Theft. Two kayaks were stolen from the area of Hwy. 65 and 221st Avenue NE. They had fallen off a trailer onto the side of the road.

FRIDLEY

JUNE 1

Indecent exposure. An officer observed a male urinating on the side of a building in the 5700 block of East River Road NE. The 65-year-old man was cited for indecent exposure.

HUGO

JUNE 17

Suspicious person. Authorities made contact with a solicitor without a permit in the 5000 block of 127th Street. He was advised to leave the area.

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 17000 block of Ingersoll Avenue reported being inside her home and hearing her horse making a lot of noise, and then seeing an unidentified male leading the animal toward the side of her property. She yelled at him and he dropped the horse lead and ran off.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 3

Property damage. A resident from the 1500 block of Copeland Road reported his bird feeder was raided and the steel pole was bent. He thought a bear was the only thing that could have bent the pole.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MAY 30-JUNE 5

Theft. A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from the 7000 block of 165th Street W. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle.

WEEK OF JUNE 13-19

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 7000 block of 182nd Street W. A 35-year-old man was arrested for having over 25 warrants from Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 24

Drunk person. Police responding to a report of a drunk female sleeping in a truck bed in the 1700 block of Fulham Street located the woman and provided her transport home.

MAHTOMEDI

JUNE 20

Civil matter. At the request of a juvenile's father, a deputy talked to her about the dangers of running away.

MAPLE GROVE

JUNE 3

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of three bears in the backyard of a home in the 16000 block of Territorial Road. The resident told officers the bears keep taking down his bird feeder. He was advised to contact the Department of Natural Resources.

NEWPORT

JUNE 25

Receiving stolen property. A 34-year-old man was arrested for receiving stolen property after police observed him in a vehicle with stolen license plates in the 200 block of County Road E2.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 2

Weapon. A 25-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for negligent storage of a firearm and two warrants from Scott County, on the 4600 block of Tower Street.

RAMSEY

JUNE 2

Suspicious activity. A resident reported a suspicious noise from the west side of her home in the 14400 block of Wolfram Street NW. She said she heard, "Code red, evacuate and go to your cars." En route to the home, an officer heard the Fire Department was conducting a drill at a nearby business.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 2

Incident. A 39-year-old Spring Lake Park woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, theft and a St. Croix County warrant at Cub Foods, 1198 Vierling Drive.

SHOREWOOD

JUNE 6

Drugs. A 17-year-old Edina girl was cited for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol following a traffic stop for a moving violation on Hwy. 7.

TONKA BAY

JUNE 9

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a video alarm on County Road 19. A 21-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for burglary.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.