ANDOVER

MARCH 17

Theft. A 2015 Ford F250 was stolen from a driveway in the 14300 block of NW. Quince Street. The keys were left inside the vehicle. It was later recovered in Ham Lake.

EDINA

MARCH 8

Theft. A statue valued at $700 was stolen from the 100 block of Coventry Lane.

FRIDLEY

MARCH 8

Weapon. An officer responded to a report of a handgun found at the Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center, 1000 E. Moore Lake Drive. An employee told the officer the handgun was found in a sweatshirt that was donated. The gun was placed into evidence.

Animal complaint. An officer responded to an animal complaint at Menards, 5351 NE. Central Av. A pigeon had been found in the store and was contained in a box. It was released in a wooded area.

GRANT

MARCH 11

Suspicious activity. A possible body was reported in the area of 73rd Court and Inwood Way. A deputy used a baton to poke at a rolled-up piece of insulation and determined there was not a body inside.

HUGO

MARCH 7

Suspicious activity. The lights of a suspicious vehicle, reported to have been on for 14 hours in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue, were determined to be decorative yard lights.

MARCH 8

Animal complaint. Authorities were informed a dog in the area of the 4000 block of Empress Way has the ability to open the front door of its home and has chased people down the street and come onto the caller's property.

INDEPENDENCE

MARCH 13

Check welfare. A woman requested a welfare check of her husband at a home in the 9100 block of Cty. Rd. 11. She said he had not answered the phone in a couple of hours and that was unusual. An officer responded and found the husband was sleeping on the couch. He was told to call his wife.

LAKEVILLE

MARCH 7-13

Theft. A boat and trailer were stolen from the 21000 block of Hanover Avenue.

NEW BRIGHTON

MARCH 9

Tamper with auto. A resident in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue reported someone attempted to remove the catalytic converter from a vehicle but fled after being seen by another person.

MARCH 10

Theft. The registration tab was stolen off the license plate of a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

PINE SPRINGS

MARCH 5

Traffic. A driver stopped and cited for driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 36 admitted to speeding and explained he was trying to catch up to his friends.

PRIOR LAKE

MARCH 6

Weapon. A 34-year-old felon was arrested for firearm and marijuana possession at Jeffers Pass and Eagle Creek Avenue.

MARCH 9

Weapon. A 30-year-old felon was arrested for possession of a firearm, methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle and drug paraphernalia at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

MARCH 21

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7600 block of S. Penn Avenue. Two men were arrested after handguns and drugs were found.

ST. ANTHONY

MARCH 6

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was parked and had been running for three hours on 34th Avenue and Stinson Boulevard. A 33-year-old man was located sleeping inside the vehicle. He was arrested for drunken driving.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 3

Drugs. A 32-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and introducing contraband into jail at Hampton Inn, 4175 Dean Lakes Blvd.

