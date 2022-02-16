Virginia Brophy Achman, executive director of Twin Cities In Motion, will step down in December after 18 years at the helm.

Among the events non-profit Twin Cities in Motion oversees is the Twin Cities Marathon in October. The organization, which has 21 staff members and a 16-member board of directors, has raised nearly $9 million in its charity fundraising arm.

"I have so many cherished memories from my time at Twin Cities In Motion, and I know even more will be made this year as we celebrate the marathon's 40th anniversary," Brophy Achman said in a news release. "It is an honor to lead an important Twin Cities institution like the marathon."

The release said Twin Cities In Motion President Dean Orton was working with Brophy Achman on a transition.

"She is playing a significant role in shaping our recently adopted strategic plan that sets the stage for growth and greater inclusivity," Orton said.