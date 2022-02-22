A Twin Cities man died in a collision of semitrailer trucks on a snowy southern Minnesota interstate, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea, the State Patrol said.

One of the drivers, 62-year-old Bradley D. Oachs, of Rosemount, was taken by emergency responders to Albert Lea Hospital and died later that day, the patrol said.

Korane A. Mohamud, 34, of Minneapolis, was heading south on I-35, and his big rig jackknifed. Oachs' semi then hit the trailer of Oachs' semi, according to the patrol.

Mohamud and a passenger with him, 37-year-old Mahamed Mahamoud, of Lexington, Neb., were not hurt, the patrol said.