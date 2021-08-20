A Twin Cities man apparently drowned in a lake in north of Walker in north-central Minnesota, authorities said Friday.
The incident occurred about 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Leech Lake near the Sand Point area, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement was alerted to a man struggling in the water near a pontoon before he went under.
Deputies recovered the body of a 65-year-old man from Oak Grove, the Sheriff's Office said. The man's identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
