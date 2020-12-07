A Twin Cities man lost control of his pickup truck over the weekend and died in a crash in western Wisconsin, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. 35 in Hudson Township, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was identified as Jack C. Sanford, 37, of Columbus.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Sanford was heading south on Hwy. 35 near Starwood Drive, entered the ditch to his right and hit a driveway embankment.

His pickup went airborne and rolled multiple times.

Sanford was thrown from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. He did not have on a seat belt.