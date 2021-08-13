A Twin Cities man in a canoe being swamped on a windy northern Minnesota lake swam for shore but has yet to be found, authorities said Friday.

Philip Poulose, 21, of Roseville, was one of two people in the canoe Thursday afternoon about 10 miles north of Virginia on Sand Lake, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Poulose and a friend were on the lake "during very windy weather, when the waves started to flood their canoe," a Sheriff's Office statement read. Poulose told his friend he was going to swim for shore, but he has yet to be located, the statement continued.

The friend swam and made it to a small island, where rescue personnel found him, the Sheriff's Office said.

The search for Poulose continued into the overnight hours.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482