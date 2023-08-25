A Twin Cities man has admitted to an illegal weapons count while numerous other charges were dismissed involving seizures three months apart that yielded hundreds of pieces of marijuana edibles packaged to look like children's candy and other drugs.

Jameel R. Zeno, 32, of Jordan, pleaded guilty Thursday in Scott County District Court to illegal possession of a gun in connection with his arrest in November 2019 after being stopped for speeding and possessing 10 ounces of leafy marijuana, 50 THC cartridges, nine bags of THC gummies, two boxes of cannabis oil, a pistol and ammunition. A 2-year-old boy was with Zeno when he was stopped.

A five-year prison term was set aside by Judge Mark Vandelist, and Zeno was sentenced to four months in jail and given credit for 10 days already served after his arrest. Dismissed were four drug charges and an additional firearms count related to the traffic stop and two drug charges that followed a search of his home in February 2020.

According to the charges in the second case and a search warrant affidavit:

Law enforcement took trash bags left for pickup outside Zeno's home in the 100 block of W. 6th Street. Inside were glass containers with THC residue and syrup, a cannabis package and other drug-related evidence.

Regional drug task-force agents entered the home, arrested Zeno and located a duffel bag under a bed with 498 Nerd ropes that tested positive for THC. Also seized at the scene were two large plastic bags with marijuana packaged for sale, a sandwich bag with leafy marijuana, a wax vial containing THC, a scale and cash.