Inflation in the Twin Cities metro hit another record high last month as fuel and food prices continued to surge.

The consumer price index for the 16-county region jumped 8.2% in the past year, according to federal data released Tuesday. That's just below the 8.5% national inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the same day.

For food prices, Minnesota shoppers may take some solace in the fact that it could be worse. Year over year, grocery prices rose 10.3% nationally and 7.3% around the Twin Cities in March.

Prices for certain consumables — like cereal, bakery products and alcohol — rose faster here than the national average, however.

"These inflationary challenges run all the way through the supply chain and are coming through to the grocery store," said Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocers Association. "We're very sensitive to what is happening to our customer baskets, and we're trying to find a more direct supply chain when there is availability."

Pfuhl said shoppers should check their pantries, stick to a list and watch for in-store deals to keep grocery bills in check.

"It's also important to make sure you're still supporting your local grocer — you want them to stay viable too," she said.

Regional restaurant prices also jumped 8.8% last month, compared to 7.1% nationally.

Gas prices were up 40% in the area, compared to nearly 50% nationally. Higher fuel prices are a major driver behind inflation in other categories.

Though prices are expected to continue rising on a range of goods, the rate of inflation is expected to fall as year-over-year comparisons become less drastic.

The next set of Twin Cities-area data will be released in June.