After scrambling to keep up with buyers during the first half of the year, home builders in the Twin Cities are hitting the brakes.

During October, builders pulled 276 single-family permits, 54% fewer than last year, according to a monthly report from Housing First Minnesota. Multi-family permits, mostly to build market-rate rental apartments, fell 61%.

For new housing, it was the slowest October in at least five years. But because of the robust spring, builders are still on track to have one of the busiest years in at least a decade.

While multi-family permits tend to be volatile from month to month, single-family permits have been slipping for the past several months. Those declines have been closely tracking rising mortgage rates, which surpassed 7% nationally this week for the first time since April 2002.

During the week ending October 27, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.08% with an average 0.8 point. That was more than double last year and up slightly from last week.

Those increases are rapidly eroding housing affordability. To buy the typical home in the Twin Cities, a monthly mortgage payment would now consume 25% of the median household income, according to an analysis by Zillow. Over the past 15 years, the average monthly payment of a typical home would have used 21% of an owner's income. To return to that level, home values in the Twin Cities would need to fall by 16.6%.

Housing in the Twin Cities, however, remains much more affordable than much of the country. Nationwide, mortgage affordability — the share of income a median household would need to spend on a typical mortgage payment — has increased to 30.2% not including property taxes and insurance. That's above the 30% threshold when households are considered cost burdened, and much higher than the 2005 to 2021 average of 22.8%.

"The next several years appear set up for affordability to be a major challenge for homebuyers," Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud, said in a statement. "Filling the housing deficit continues to be the key to long-term affordability, but the recent slowdown in single-family construction is not a good sign that the market is getting closer to building enough to meet demand."

Higher mortgage rates come at a time when many home builders in the Twin Cities are restocking. Up until this spring, builders were struggling to keep up with demand, forcing some to limit how many orders they'd take; others were selling by lottery.

The backlog was shaped by a combination of pent-up demand and limited supply because supply-chain issues and labor shortages, which made it difficult to build quickly enough.

That's no longer the case. At the end of September, the latest data available, there were 1,913 newly built single-family homes for sales in the Twin Cities metro, 44.5% more than last year at the same time, according to the Minneapolis Area Realtors. That only includes homes marketed through the Regional Multiple Listing Service; many are sold directly through the builder without being publicly advertised.

At a time when there are more new houses for sale in the metro, there are fewer people buying. During the month there were 15% fewer pending sales of new houses in the metro, according to MAR.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Census bureau said that nationwide new home sales in September fell 10.9% from August and 17.6% below a year ago.