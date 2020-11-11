Travel was treacherous across portions of the metro area and a large swath of southern, central and northeastern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, as an early November storm blanketed some areas with 10 inches of snow and caked roads with ice and snow in others.

A semitrailer truck crashed around 2:30 a.m. overnight Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Clearwater, forcing the State Patrol to close the freeway for several hours. Motorists were detoured at Hwy. 24 and diverted to Hwy. 10 until the lanes reopened five hours later, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol responded to 253 crashes, 259 vehicles that had spun out or slid off the road, and 17 jackknifed semitrailer trucks between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sixteen people were hurt and one person died in a weather-related mishap in Todd County, authorities said.

“Please drive with care as conditions are ice packed/snow,” Sgt. Jesse Grabow said in a tweet.

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had declared a snow emergency as of Wednesday morning, as both cities prepared to clean up 3 to 5 inches of snow. Snow emergencies were declared in Excelsior, Plymouth, Golden Valley, Eden Prairie and New Hope.

The metro area’s official snow tally was 5.5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Traffic was at a standstill on eastbound I-94 near Clearwater, Minn. after a semitrailer truck crashed and blocked all lanes of the freeway early Wednesday.

Other metro totals included 5.5 inches in Maple Plain, 5.1 inches in Victoria, 5 inches in Richfield and Delano, 4.8 inches at the Weather Service office in Chanhassen, and more than 4 inches in Shoreview, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Bloomington as of late Tuesday.

Brainerd took the statewide prize for the most snow with 10.1 inches, with Motley right behind at 10 inches. In northeastern Minnesota, Grand Rapids picked up 9.5 inches, the Weather Service said. More totals were expected to come in Wednesday morning.

A much quieter stretch of weather is on the way for the remainder of the week, starting with a mostly sunny Wednesday and a high of 37 degrees. Thursday may bring a dusting to an inch of snow to the Twin Cities, the Weather Service said, but temperatures will remain in the 30s through Friday, moderating into the 40s for the weekend.