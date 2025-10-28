Twin Cities First Kiss Map wants to hear about your first smooch

Remember that first kiss? It could have been the love of your life, a one-night stand or someone you went on a couple of dates with.
Artist Dio Cramer hopes you’ll submit that memory and place to their project, Twin Cities First Kiss Map.
The map has received more than 600 anonymous submissions from 500 people to date.
Eventually, selected first kiss places and memories will be plotted on a paper map that Cramer likely will self-publish and distribute later this winter as a book.
Submit your “first kiss” story or up to five stories using this Google Doc.
The project is about psychogeography — the study of how geographical environments affect a person’s emotions and behavior.
“I’m using this as a way to deepen my relationship to this place and provide a little bit of insight into these very personal stories that we all have,” said Cramer, 27, who uses they/them pronouns.
Cramer hopes collecting the stories and hearing them anonymously will help people feel more connected to each other through the places we all share.