Minnesota entrepreneur has scientific approach to a better cat toy

In the basement of a ranch-style home in St. Louis Park, Allison Zank is hard at work in her laboratory.
Oils are being heated in a water bath. Botanical substances are awaiting extractions and infusions. There’s a white board diagramming the molecular makeup of pheromonal compounds such as actinidine and civetone.
Elsewhere in the house, a product tester named Cabbage is awaiting the results. Cabbage is a cat. Zank is trying to create a better cat toy.
The 49-year-old entrepreneur is a research chemist and microbiology expert who has had jobs working for a biodiesel company and a personal care products manufacturer.
But after a layoff, she started her own company in 2023 called Minou Le-Mew. Under the brand name Feline Grove, it creates “handcrafted, small‑batch botanical cat toys" and “wellness solutions” for discerning users like Cabbage.
Cabbage, Zank’s tuxedo cat, weighs 35 pounds.
“He’s like a turkey,” she said. But his girth has meant he has trouble grooming.
“He can’t reach. His little head can’t reach,” Zank said.