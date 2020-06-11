Steven Copes, left, in concert with Accordo. (photo provided by Schubert Club)

In the midst of speculation about when live events can begin again, Twin Cities chamber music collective Accordo has announced plans for its 2020-21 season.

Accordo aims to relaunch beginning Oct. 12 with a recital pairing familiar pieces by Ravel (Sonata for Violin and Cello) and Mozart (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) with works by Lourié, Devienne and Françaix.

Mozart is a constant presence in a season which Accordo violinist Steven Copes said he envisions as bringing “renewal, healing and hopefully celebration” after the pandemic forced Accordo to cancel the final concerts of its 2019-20 season.

Mozart’s String Quartet in D, Piano Quartet in E flat and “Kegelstatt” Trio all feature next season, but there is a strong focus on contemporary music too, with works by Stephen Hartke, George Tsontakis and Paul Wiancko included.

A total of four concerts will take place in Westminster Hall at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis, with a string of further dates at Icehouse bar and restaurant to be announced later this summer.

In addition, the popular “Accordo with Silent Film” returns for a sixth year at the Ordway Concert Hall on April 21, 2021, presenting short movies from the silent era with live musical accompaniment.

At least 15 different performers will participate in the season, and as usual most of them are drawn from the Minnesota Orchestra and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, where Copes serves as concertmaster. Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Erin Keefe and principal bass Kristen Bruya both will be featured along with SPCO principals Sang Yoon Kim (clarinet) and Maiya Papach (viola).

Subscription packages for the five-concert series are on sale now at the Schubert Club website, with tickets for individual concerts available at a later date.