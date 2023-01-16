More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Bradbury heads to free agency with hopes of staying with Vikings
Center Garrett Bradbury is one of 15 pending free agents for the Vikings. The former first-round draft pick missed five games because of a back injury but appeared to be improving as his fourth NFL season progressed.
Local
Supreme Court to weigh legality of Hennepin keeping revenue from seized properties
Question: Can the government keep the extra equity after it sells the property for more than the taxes owed?
Lynx
After four years away from Lynx, Moore officially retires
In addition to winning four WNBA titles with the Lynx, the Lynx went 200-71 in the regular season and were 40-16 in the playoffs during Maya Moore's time with the team.
Twin Cities celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Several events in Minneapolis and St. Paul remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Wolves
Wolves lose 126-125 to Jazz as former draft pick Kessler posts 20-20 game
Rudy Gobert left the game with an injury, but the players the Wolves traded for him had key roles — none more so than Walker Kessler who had 20 points and 21 rebounds.