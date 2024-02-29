Several corporate businesses are offering deals in honor of Feb. 29, the day that comes once every four years. Here are a handful that we found:

• Breakfast is on Wendy's on Thursday as the restaurant celebrates not only leap day but also four years of serving breakfast. The fast-food chain announced Monday that customers can get their new Cinnabon Pull-Apart for free during the chain's breakfast hours. No purchase is necessary to enjoy the delicacy on this bonus day.

• Maybe you have to skip out on breakfast but can carve out some time for lunch. Chipotle Rewards members can use the code EXTRA24 both online and on the company's app to get free guacamole on leap day.

• People celebrating their birthday — aka "leaplings" — can luxuriate at the St. Paul Hotel, where guests with birthdays on Feb. 29 can stay in a deluxe room for just $129 or $229 for an Executive King or Landmark King room.

• Leaplings can make their own cuddly Birthday Treat Bear for just $4 at Build-A-Bear Workshop at Mall of America on Thursday.

• Looking to support a Minnesota business? Head over to Love That Olive, 13551 Grove Dr. in Maple Grove, for 29% off any single item.

• Whether you're about to begin your leap day evening or capping it off, the Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis has you covered with its Leap of Faith cocktail special. The tequila cocktail will be served only on Thursday.

Because leap day occurs only once every four years it has given Hollywood the ability to romanticize the day. Although historically, at least for Minnesota sports teams, the day has been anything but romantic.

So whether you spend your Thursday emptying your wallet for deals, spending time with family or welcoming a new life into the world, one thing is for sure, the day won't return, at least until Feb. 29, 2028.