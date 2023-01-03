About 50 people welcomed Tashitaa Tufaa back to Minnesota at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday. Tufaa, the founder of Fridley school bus company Metropolitan Transportation Network, had been detained in Ethiopia for three days and was released on Jan. 1.
Family and friends greeted him with cheers, flowers and brightly colored balloons that read "welcome home."
His son Nuurasuu Tufaa, 20, thanked state leaders and the U.S. State Department for their help in securing his father's safe release.
The son says his family is unsure why the business owner was detained, but he said it felt great to have his father back: "We're going to go home and have a good meal," he said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Know your backyard woodpeckers: 7 birds you might see in Minnesota and how to tell them apart
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Know your backyard woodpeckers: 7 birds you might see in Minnesota and how to tell them apart
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Radon testing down 40% as home buyers forgo inspections in hot market
The Department of Health urges people to test their homes for the carcinogen during Radon Action Month.
North Metro
Twin Cities business owner reunited with family after detainment in Ethiopia
About 50 people welcomed Tashitaa Tufaa at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Duluth
Duluth's homeless shelter set to expand with $2 million earmark
The money comes from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill signed into law last week.
Politics
Minnesota Republicans back Kevin McCarthy for speaker, race undecided
The GOP leader failed to win the support he needed for speaker in marathon votes Tuesday.
Politics
Minnesota Legislature convenes with historic diversity, Democrats in full control
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol with big spending and policy goals and a record-breaking $17.6 billion surplus.