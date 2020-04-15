Danish String Quartet (provided photo)

This year is the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, so Twin Cities classical audiences were disappointed when the Danish String Quartet had to cancel its performance next month of all 16 of the composer’s string quartets.

Good news: The Schubert Club announced Wednesday that it has rescheduled the Beethoven cycle this fall. Originally scheduled May 6-17, the six recitals have been restructured into two separate installments, with three concerts Oct. 29-31 and the rest Dec. 3-5.

Four Twin Cities venues will be used for the performances: the American Swedish Institute, Westminster Hall, House of Hope Presbyterian Church, and the Ordway Center.

Tickets for the canceled concerts will be valid for the new dates. An introductory lecture by musicologist Daniel Freeman has been scheduled Oct. 25 for six-concert package holders.

Since its founding in 2001, the Danish String Quartet has built a reputation as one of the leading quartets on the international circuit.In February it played the full Beethoven cycle — the summit of the chamber music repertoire — to widespread acclaim in New York.

"I am just delighted that we have been able to find new performance dates for this special project," the Schubert Club's artistic and executive director, Barry Kempton, said in a statement.