The Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys has received a record $4.2 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, becoming the latest Minnesota nonprofit to be surprised by an unexpected and unusually large grant from Scott, an author and ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

In all, Scott gave the Girls Scouts a total of $84.5 million — the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's 110-year history. The Twin Cities-based Girl Scouts was among 29 local councils to receive donations from Scott, along with the Girls Scouts of the USA.

"It's such an incredible testament to the relevance and impact of the Girl Scouts' mission," said Tish Bolger, CEO of the Girl Scouts River Valleys.

Scott has given more than $80 million to Minnesota nonprofits in less than two years, according to estimates based on the organizations that have publicly announced the donation amount. Those nonprofits range from St. Paul-based Penumbra Theatre and Junior Achievement North to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club affiliates and St. Paul-based Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Her surprise donations often set giving records for the nonprofits and are "unrestricted," meaning the organizations can spend the money any way they want without being tied to a specific program.

Bolger got a call a few months ago from a representative of a mysterious donor, who wanted to ask a few questions and then announced that Girl Scouts River Valleys would be getting $4.2 million.

"I burst into tears," Bolger said.

Scott, who has an estimated net worth of about $34 billion according to Forbes magazine, has pledged to give away most of her wealth in her lifetime. She hasn't spoken publicly about her philanthropy, but in past blog posts she has said she was focusing on grants supporting equity and the needs of underrepresented people.

For the Twin Cities Girl Scouts, which has a $20 million annual budget, the donation will help expand programming to address emerging issues such as racial justice and climate change, Bolger said.

That, in turn, could help the Girl Scouts increase the number of girls involved with their programs. About 19,000 girls in southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and Iowa are part of the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys' programs, but Bolger said participation has dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic amid school closures.

Now, she said, the historic donation from Scott will help the organization build for its future.

"We don't want to miss the opportunity to be bold in how we use this gift," Bolger said. "We're just incredibly appreciative."