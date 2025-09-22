Twin Cities baker chases $25,000 on Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship

Still, Berman-Jolton said he appreciated Minnesota getting what he described as much-needed airtime. And the “Minnesota nice” didn’t seem as much of a schtick on Carroll as it might be for others, he said. Berman-Jolton and his wife Sam Akin are regular customers and Carroll had baked an extra batch of cookies for them before a two-week absence from the farmers market (but they still didn’t last, Akin said).