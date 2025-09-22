Twin Cities baker chases $25,000 on Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship

As soon as Jacob Berman-Jolton arrived at the Wednesday farmers market in Plymouth, he made a beeline for Megan Carroll’s stand.
“We were so terrified for you!” the 28-year-old exclaimed, putting his hands on his head. Berman-Jolton wasn’t terrified that Carroll had run out of his wife’s favorite cookies. Or that Carroll had missed a few markets recently.
Rather, Berman-Jolton has been in suspense about Carroll’s fate on “Halloween Baking Championship” Food Network competition. The Plymouth-based recipe developer and cottage baker is among 10 contestants creating oozing, spooky confections during this season’s seven-episode march toward Halloween.
Carroll’s quest to claim the show’s $25,000 prize almost came to an end during its Sept. 15 premiere episode, after a mushy chocolate cake put her in the bottom three bakers. Judges described her elimination-round tiramisu with a dismissive “nice.”
“I’m Minnesota nice!” Carroll shot back.
In person, Carroll is quick to point out her Minnesota bona fides, often poking fun at her thick, Midwestern accent. The 37-year-old was raised in Maple Grove. And Carroll’s parents sold sculpted gourds at the same farmers markets where she now sells cookies, sourdough bread and perfumes.
The baking didn’t start until later, once Carroll moved back to the Twin Cities after college in Salem, Mass. But Carroll didn’t start selling her creations until recently, after artificial intelligence platforms gobbled up her food photography business, she said.
Whereas other contestants on Halloween Baking Championship were trained by French pastry chefs or in professional bakeries, Carroll said she learned from watching Rachael Ray and Martha Stewart on television.