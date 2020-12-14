The Twin Cities Auto Show is moving to May this year at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds so it can be outside.

Usually, the show is in March at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

"Moving the show back two and a half months and going to an outdoor venue gives us a few advantages," stated Scott Lambert, President of the Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association (GMADA) which owns and operates the annual auto show.

First, organizers are hoping that the coronavirus pandemic is more under control by then. Plus, being at the fairgrounds allows the group to add some more activities.

"The State Fairgrounds is a familiar place for Minnesotans and the additional space will allow us to provide show-goers with many more experiential opportunities," said Barb Hilbert, chairwoman of the association.

Dealership displays and demonstrations and Camp Jeep will be back. But added to them will be Minnesota State Fair food and classic cars, officials said on a Facebook Live announcement.

The show will be May 15 to 23 and $10 tickets are on sale now at twincitiesautoshow.com. Parking will be free.

Catherine Roberts • 612-673-4292