Prominent Twin Cities attorney Michael Padden disbarred over harm to clients

Michael Padden, a prominent Twin Cities attorney who represented multiple clients who alleged police misconduct, was disbarred by the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday for misappropriating client funds, failing to return unearned fees, failing to appear at hearings involving client matters and violating rules of professional conduct.
Padden harmed seven clients, the high court said, citing the findings of the Minnesota Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.
At a hearing before a court referee, Padden testified that he had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and that he suffered from depression most of his life.
“Padden provided almost no evidence of these conditions other than his own testimony,” the Supreme Court said.
Padden had also claimed he was experiencing numerous problems during his misconduct, including that he lost his phone, and that his longtime assistant briefly went to work elsewhere. “The referee, assessing Paden’s credibility and the evidence presented, rejected these arguments in support of mitigation,” the court said.
Padden and his clients have occasionally been in the headlines, often in cases over allegations of misconduct by police. He represented the family of Terrance Franklin, a 22-year-old Black man killed by Minneapolis police in 2013, and later wrote a book about the case.
Padden also defended Diamond Reynolds in an assault case; before that, she became famous for livestreaming the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Philando Castile, by a St. Anthony police officer in 2016.
Padden has been an attorney in Minnesota for 38 years.
