Much of northern Minnesota this week is at peak fall colors, or past peak — and the Twin Cities and most of the southeastern part of the state will reach peak colors in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Natural Resources' Fall Color Finder.

Explore Minnesota recommends 10 scenic drives in the state to see the colorful foliage, including Hwy. 61 along the North Shore, Hwy. 95 in the St. Croix River Valley and Hwy. 61 between Red Wing and La Crescent.

Do these leaves look dull, or is it just me?

Parts of central and southeastern Minnesota experienced periods of extreme drought this summer, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which may lead to muted colors.

While mild summer droughts can result in more vibrant fall colors, severe droughts are too dry to produce the same bright reds, oranges and yellows — instead creating subtler tans, bronzes and auburns, according to the DNR.

Where should I go to see fall colors this weekend?

— Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, near Brainerd: Cuyuna offers "stunning" displays of deep reds and oranges on dogwoods, Virginia creeper and sumac, but the leaves are falling rapidly, according to the DNR. Predominant ash, cottonwood and aspen leaves are beginning to turn yellow and it will be a while before they go "Cuyuna Gold."

If you go, be sure to check out Miners Mountain Overlook for a view of the surrounding mine pit lakes.

Tip: Keep an eye out for turkeys along the road in the morning and early evening.

— Lake Maria State Park, Monticello area: Oaks, sugar maples and elms are displaying amazing reds, oranges, yellows and greens. The Big Woods Loop and Bjorkland Trail offer great views of the fall colors, according to the DNR.

The DNR also recommends the beautiful drive down to Little Mary Lake, as well as the park's wildlife lookout area.

What about guided adventures?

Put on a jacket and join in the fall color walk at Fort Snelling State Park on Saturday. Head to the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center at 1 p.m. for an hour-long stroll amid the nearing-peak leaves and find out which plant species have the best fall colors. No registration is necessary.

Also Saturday, Fort Ridgely State Park, northwest of New Ulm, is hosting a 3-mile hike through scenic areas to see the autumnal colors. Dress appropriately, bring sturdy, comfortable shoes, and shoot pictures of the reds, oranges and yellows, which are almost past-peak, throughout the park. A valid Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Hikers should meet at 3 p.m. at the Chalet.

On Sunday you can learn why some trees lose their leaves, and others don't, during a hike in Wild River State Park, west of North Branch. Meet outside the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. for the all-ages, one-mile loop, which has a moderately steep hill at the beginning and end of the trail.