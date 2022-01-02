DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities say twin brothers were found dead in a burned home outside Duluth.
The bodies of Terry and Jerry Rousse were discovered Saturday in their home in Canosia Township after someone conducting a welfare check on the 68-year-old brothers called police, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of their deaths has not been determined.
Authorities said there had been a fire inside the home that apparently burned out on its own, but not before causing considerable heat and smoke damages.
