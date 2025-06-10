Twice in a lifetime: David Byrne is coming to Orpheum in Minneapolis again in 2025

The Talking Heads frontman announced two Orpheum dates Nov. 3 and 4 in support of his new album, “Who Is the Sky?” which he recorded with the New York chamber music ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra and Harry Styles’ producer Kid Harpoon. Tickets for the weeknight shows go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.com at prices not yet advertised, with presale access available starting Tuesday for those who sign up via Byrne’s website.