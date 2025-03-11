The top girls basketball teams — and many of the top players — are headed to Minneapolis to battle for spots in Saturday’s state championship games at Williams Arena.
Twelve players to watch at the girls basketball state tournament
A ‘Dandy Dozen’ list of talented players represent the individuals most likely to shine in the 2025 tournament
Classes 2A, 3A and 4A kick off quarterfinals Wednesday, then Class 1A tips off Thursday. Here’s a list of players to keep a close eye on as the action starts.
Jordan Ode
Maple Grove, senior guard
The Michigan State commit is the top-rated recruit in Minnesota’s senior class, per 247Sports. She leads Class 4A’s No. 1-seeded team with 24.9 points per game and is the Crimson’s all-time leading scorer. Maple Grove is seeking its first state title.
Maddyn Greenway
Providence Academy, junior guard
The Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year has been a part of No. 1-ranked Providence Academy’s three consecutive Class 2A titles. Greenway leads the undefeated Lions in points (32.9), assists (8.8) and steals (5.0) per game.
Addi Mack
Minnehaha Academy, senior guard
Mack topped the state in points per game this season, averaging 34.5. A future Maryland Terrapin, she scored 31 points in the Redhawks' section final win over Visitation as No. 3-seed Minnehaha looks to add another state title.
Myah Maull
Eastview, senior guard
The 2014 and 2018 state champs return to the tournament for the first time since 2019, led in scoring by Winona State commit Maull (15.7 points per game). The No. 2-seeded Lightning haven’t lost since December.
Morgan Mathiowetz
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, sophomore guard
In Class 1A, Mathiowetz nets 34.0 points per game for the No. 3 Knights, shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc and 63.9% from the field. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s is making its fourth trip to state, and first since 2021.
Madlin Freking
Anoka, senior forward
Returning to Class 4A state for the first time since 2016, the No. 7 Tornadoes are helped by double-double savant Freking. She is the team’s top scorer (20.6 points per game) and rebounder (13.9 per game).
Zahara Bishop
Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior guard
Bishop, headed to play at Seton Hall next year, tops the Red Knights with 19.4 points per game, scoring double-figures in her last nine. No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the two-time defending champ in Class 3A.
Tori Oehrlein
Crosby-Ironton, junior guard
Not only is the future Gopher leading Class 2A No. 2 Crosby-Ironton in points per game (30.5) — she also leads the tournament field in rebounds per game (16.0). She shoots 42.4% from three-point range for the undefeated Rangers, who are making their fourth trip to state.
Mya Tautges
Brainerd, senior guard
The No. 5 Warriors are back in the 4A tournament for the first time since 1997, led by Tautges (18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds per game). Tautges is committed to play at St. Thomas — but as a pitcher for the softball team.
Aneisha Scott
DeLaSalle, senior guard
The Richmond commit averages a team-high 20.2 points per game for last year’s Class 3A runner up. She had 29 points in the Islanders' 69-65 section championship win over Hill-Murray as No. 4 DeLaSalle seeks its program’s fifth title.
Brielle Janssen
MACCRAY, junior forward
The No. 7 Wolverines are another squad ending a long state tournament drought, returning for the first time since 2006. Janssen, the program’s leading scorer, averages 27.7 points per game along with 12.5 rebounds per game.
