Madson, who signed to play at Division II Sioux Falls, plays for his father, Joe, who is looking for his first state title in 25 years of coaching. The 6-1 guard is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,719 points, but he is also having his best year with 22.3 points per game for the 27-1 Cougars, who were runner-up to Totino-Grace last year.