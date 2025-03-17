You’re likely to find a top prospect — or two — on many teams in this year’s state boys basketball tournament at Target Center and Williams Arena. The field is that loaded with talented players.
Twelve players to watch at the boys basketball state tournament
A ‘Dandy Dozen’ list of talented prospects you shouldn’t miss in the 2025 boys basketball tournament.
The Class 2A, 3A and 4A quarterfinals kick off Tuesday and Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday.
Here’s a list of 12 players to watch once the matchups get going this week:
Tommy Ahneman
Cretin-Derham Hall, senior center
The 6-11 Notre Dame recruit is the top-rated prospect in Minnesota’s senior class, per 247Sports. Ahneman, who was North Dakota’s player of the year last season, missed eight games with a knee injury. But the Fargo native averaged 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds in his last nine games since returning. Tuesday matchup vs. John Marshall’s 6-11 Joe Lueth could be intriguing.
Nolen Anderson
Wayzata, junior wing
The 6-6 former Eden Prairie standout is finding his shooting stroke and could be the key to helping the Trojans reach their fifth straight state championship game, which included titles in 2021 and 2023. He averaged nearly 18 points this season despite scoring a combined 12 points in last two section playoff games.
Babu Ann
Maple Grove, sophomore wing
The bouncy 6-5 sophomore is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the state tournament with offers from the Gophers, Arizona State and Iowa State. He’s second in scoring behind senior Keegan Harney with 15.5 points per game this season, but his 24 points were big in the sectional final upset over Champlin Park.
Nolan Groves
Orono, senior guard
Yale is getting a steal from Minnesota. The state’s leading scorer and Mr. Basketball finalist averaged 34.1 points, including nine games with 40 points or more. His scoring high this year was an incredible 57 points vs. St. Louis Park. Will any opponent be able to keep Groves from another big scoring game at state? Good luck.
Dothan Ijadimbola
Totino-Grace, junior wing
The 6-6 forward is the second highest-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2026. Ijadimbola, who has offers from Iowa, Iowa State and the Gophers, has battled injuries this season. But the Eagles would be quite dangerous again if he gets going to complement sophomore guard Malachi Hill and senior guard and leading scorer Chace Watley (21.5 points per game).
Brogan Madson
Mankato East, senior guard
Madson, who signed to play at Division II Sioux Falls, plays for his father, Joe, who is looking for his first state title in 25 years of coaching. The 6-1 guard is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,719 points, but he is also having his best year with 22.3 points per game for the 27-1 Cougars, who were runner-up to Totino-Grace last year.
Jojo Mitchell
Cretin-Derham Hall, junior guard
Mitchell was joined this season by transfers Tommy Ahneman (Fargo North) and Ty Schlagel (Eden Prairie), who are the team’s top two scorers. But the D-I prospect came up big when the Raiders needed him with a team-high 23 points in the 73-68 section final win vs. undefeated Tartan. He has offers from Iowa, Wyoming and South Dakota State.
Miles Newton
Breck, senior guard
Arguably the most underrated senior prospect in the state, the 6-5 guard can play above the rim with the best of them. But he’s more than just a high-flyer. He averages 20.7 points, but shoots 60% from three-point range and 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season.
Ty Schlagel
Cretin-Derham Hall, sophomore forward
Would the Raiders be able to win a state title without the state’s No. 1 Class of 2027 prospect? They hope they don’t need to find out with Schlagel expected to be back after missing several games with a wrist injury. The 6-7 wing showed why he has offers from the Gophers and Wisconsin, leading CDH in scoring with 19.3 points when healthy.
Chase Thompson
Alexandria, senior forward
A strong candidate for Minnesota Mr. Basketball, the 6-8 Clemson recruit fell short of the Class 3A state championship game last season with Gophers freshman Grayson Grove alongside him in the frontcourt. Now it’s Thompson leading the way with 24.5 points per game, including a high of 50 points this year. He forms a formidable tandem with junior guard Mason Witt.
Christian Wiggins
Wayzata, junior guard
The Trojans likely wouldn’t be playing for their third state title in five years without Wiggins, who came up huge with 31 points on six three-pointers in the 76-72 sectional final win at Hopkins. The state’s No. 1 Class of 2026 prospect leads Wayzata with 19.7 points per game and has offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State and Creighton to name a few.
Jaeden Udean
DeLaSalle, sophomore guard
Udean had the confidence to launch three-pointers from the logo as a freshman at Williams Arena last season. But the Islanders weren’t able to upset Totino-Grace in the Class 3A semifinals. One of the state’s best shooters is averaging a team-best 17.7 points. Fellow sophomore Kamar Thomas (14.9) and senior Dorian Pruitt (15.0) make for a strong scoring trio.
