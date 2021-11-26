'Hawkeye'

Jeremy Renner returns as the dullest member of the Avengers. Fortunately, early episodes focus on a young apprentice, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Her character is as adept with a wisecrack as she is with a bow. But her performance isn't enough to make this effort as memorable as "WandaVision" or "Loki." The plot is more lightweight than previous Marvel series, which leaves plenty of room for inside jokes about the franchise, including a Broadway musical celebrating the heroics of Captain America. Disney Plus

'Super Crooks'

This gang of mutants who use their powers for evil includes a hoodlum who can control electricity and another who can plant illusions in people's minds. When they were handing out superpowers, they must have been at the end of the line. Since this is a Japanese anime series, curious viewers may opt for the English-language version, Be warned: The flat, un-expressive dubbing is less than menacing. Netflix

'Becoming Jacques Cousteau'

While billionaires play with their rockets, it's a good time to remember a real explorer, one who dived into the deep sea like he was soaring into outer space. Director Liz Garbus hits all the highlights, including the hit TV specials and Cousteau's role in the creation of Earth Day. But she also makes the case that Cousteau's fame overshadowed his mission to save the oceans, a travesty the late legend seemed to know all too well. Disney Plus

'The Toys That Built America'

Kids may pout if all they find under the Christmas tree is a Slinky and Silly Putty. But grown-ups should enjoy this four-part look at the origins of the game-changing inventions. Part 1 makes a strong argument that the Wham-O founders were the Thomas Edisons of the toy world. Yohuru Williams from the University of St. Thomas is among the experts interviewed. 8 p.m. Sunday, History

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Now in its 15th season, this irreverent sitcom keeps finding new ways to rattle the politically correct police. Longtime fans won't be surprised to learn that the gang played an instrumental role in the storming of the Capitol or that Frank (Danny DeVito) used to be buddies with Jeffrey Epstein. This season includes a trip to Dublin, where the characters manage to drink the Irish under the table. 9 p.m. Wednesday, FXX