'The Muppets Mayhem'

Lilly Singh may still have her NBC talk show if she had hired Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as her house band. As an ambitious music executive, the former host of "A Little Late" offers a nice contrast to the veteran Muppets, popping a new vein every time they resort to their hippy, dippy ways. Their act keeps getting upstaged by celebrity cameos from the likes of Billy Corgan, Kesha, Tommy Lee and others eager to fulfill a childhood fantasy — although I'm guessing more than a couple of them were bummed to learn they wouldn't be sharing the screen with Miss Piggy. It's fun to see the cavalcade of stars and hear our furry friends cover songs like "Have a Little Faith in Me" and "God Only Knows." But the biggest laughs come when Animal and company drive Singh a little nuts. Disney Plus

'58th Academy of Country Music Awards'

The ceremony is making news again. Last year, it became the first major awards show to go live on a streaming service. This time around, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host from the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco, Texas. The other big change: The competition for the evening's most coveted award, Entertainer of the Year, has expanded from five to seven contenders. 7 p.m. Thursday, Amazon Prime

'Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best'

Music lovers who can't regularly afford theater tickets owe a debt of gratitude to "Great Performances," the long-running PBS series that offers free admission to top-tier shows, all from the comfort of your living room. This all-star concert celebrates that special relationship with elaborate numbers from "Company," "Jelly's Last Jam" and "Ain't Misbehavin'." The special is dominated by divas, most notably Solea Pfeiffer, who belts out a heart-wrenching rendition of "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and Sara Bareilles, delivering a tender version of "She Used to Be Mine." 9 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch 2

'Hannah Gadsby: Something Special'

In her previous two stand-up specials, the Aussie stand-up has taken fans on soul-searching guilt trips, forcing us to rethink what makes us laugh — and why. This adventure is not nearly as intense. "This is going to be a feel-good show," she says near the start of the special, which was taped at the Sydney Opera House last fall. "I feel I owe you one." The result is a polished, but fairly routine take on loving her wife and their dogs. It's not that special. Netflix

'Along the Sky Road to Aqaba'

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences gave Peter O'Toole an honorary award in 2002, and it was its way of making up for never granting him a proper Oscar. The legendary actor, who died in 2013, was never fully appreciated in the United States. "The Boxer" director Jim Sheridan subtly nods to that oversight in this new documentary. He leans almost exclusively on British actors like Kenneth Branagh and Anthony Hopkins for testimonials and ignores some of O'Toole's most popular American work, including "My Favorite Year." Instead, you get a lot of his London stage work, most notably "Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell." What's not a surprise: the emphasis on O'Toole's excessive drinking. Britbox

'The Ghost of Richard Harris'

Boozing also takes center stage in Adrian Sibley's look at Harris, another legend who never snagged a competitive Oscar. This is a more tender tribute, in part, because it's mostly told through the eyes of the Irish actor's doting sons, who include "Mad Men" actor Jared Harris. Stick around for the closing credits, which feature Harris performing his surprise hit, "MacArthur Park." Britbox

'Mulligan'

"30 Rock" veterans Robert Carlock and Sam Means aim their fast-and-furious wit toward Washington, D.C., the last remaining city on Earth following an alien attack. The animated series showcases the voices of Tina Fey, Chrissy Teigen and others, ripping on everyone from George Washington to Anthony Scaramucci. No one has more fun with the premise than Dana Carvey, playing an oily politician who's part Dick Cheney, part Foghorn Leghorn. Netflix

'Crater'

Five kids set off on a road trip across a lunar mining colony with every intention of having a Goonies-like adventure. But the journey doesn't actually have that many thrills. The pack, which includes Mckenna Grace, ends up doing more bonding than exploring. Turns out what they really need is their own version of "The Breakfast Club." Disney Plus

'Till'

The Oscars always overlook some great performances. But it's still stunning that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences failed to nominate Danielle Deadwyler for her towering role as Mamie Till-Bradley, the mourning mother who helped ignite the civil rights movement. Deadwyler manages to convey the grief and anger of her character, often with just a smoldering stare. Stay tuned to see what the actor does with her role in "The Piano Lesson," which started filming last month. Amazon Prime