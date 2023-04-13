'Waco: The Aftermath'

Filmmakers Drew and John Erick Dowdle have never matched the success of fellow Minnesotans Joel and Ethan Coen. But the Highland Park-raised brothers did well enough with their 2018 miniseries "Waco" to justify a sequel. This five-parter juggles numerous story lines, including FBI negotiator Gary Noesner's (Michael Shannon) guilt-driven campaign to correct past sins and the rise of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. But it's most riveting as a straightforward court drama, with Giovanni Ribisi as a fiery defense attorney prepared to put the entire U.S. government on trial. 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'An Interview With Brian Cox'

"Succession" fans still recovering from last week's shocker might be comforted by this profile of the actor who has played Logan Roy in the hit series. Interviewer Amy Irons coaxes plenty of "Succession" dirt out of the 76-year-old actor, but the special is best when he's reflecting on early roles on stage and in film (he was first to play Hannibal Lecter). There's also a tender trip back to Cox's Scottish hometown of Dundee, where the native son manages to keep the cursing to a minimum. BritBox

'The Whole Story'

CNN keeps fiddling with its prime-time lineup. The latest experiment: a weekly newsmagazine hosted by Anderson Cooper, who is logging so many on-air hours that he might as well sleep under the anchor desk. Each episode takes a deep dive into one subject, ranging from King Charles III's coronation to claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder caused cancer. Does this mean Cooper is no longer welcome at "60 Minutes"? 7 p.m. Sunday, CNN

'Til Death Do Us Part'

You are cordially invited to the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — well, at least the highlights. The couple allowed cameras to capture their Italian nuptials (of course, they did), as well as crises like a choppy yacht ride, unexpected paparazzi and a wedding-dress train getting stuck on a stairway. At least Kanye West doesn't crash the party. Hulu

'Niagara Falls'

Most tourists who flock to the famous falls only get a taste of the area's beauty. This "Nature" episode takes you to the nearby forests and wetlands that are far less crowded but equally fascinating. You'll hold your breath as crawfish try to escape the claws of water shrews and baby turtles try to cross a highway. 7 p.m. Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2.

'Barry'

This Emmy-winning series premiered in 2018 with irresistible bait: A "Saturday Night Live" favorite tries to escape his life as an assassin-for-hire by taking acting lessons from the Fonz. Hilarity ensued. But the show got progressively darker, leading to this bleak final season in which we learn the price Barry Berkman must pay for past deeds. Co-creator and star Bill Hader directed all eight of the last episodes with the clear intention of saying something serious about evil and redemption. There are some clever comic scenes, including one in which rival gangs bond at a Dave & Buster's. But ultimately, the series is determined to elicit more gasps than giggles. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Transatlantic'

This mini-series follows in the tradition of masterpieces like "Casablanca." It's about a war but without any battle scene. The setting is 1940 France, where a diverse group attempts to smuggle high-profile Jews out of the German-occupied country with little assistance from the U.S. government. Like the classic films it emulates, the drama lies in the characters' determination in the face of long odds. Gillian Jacobs ("Community")' plays an aristocrat turned spy who will remind you of Katharine Hepburn at her pluckiest.

'Jane'

Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison) is only 9, but she's determined to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Jane Goodall, even if it's only in her daydreams. In each episode, she sets out to save a different species, aided by a chimpanzee that's just a stuffed animal to everyone else. The character may be a little too old to be hanging out with imaginary friends but it's hard to recommend a psychiatrist when her adventures are so rich. Friday, Apple TV Plus