'Mammals'

James Corden's decision to step away from "The Late, Late Show" may seem like a weird move — until you catch him in this six-part dramedy. He plays a chef whose idyllic life comes crashing down after learning that his wife is sleeping around. "Mammals," created by Tony winner Jez Butterworth, doesn't have anything very wise or witty to say about infidelity, but it ends up being a terrific showcase for the lame-duck host, giving him a chance to tackle everything from tender love scenes to temper tantrums. It's not a great series, but it helps explain why Corden is ready to give up chauffeuring celebrities for Carpool Karaoke and return to being a full-time actor. Friday, Amazon Prime

'The English'

The latest addition to the How the West Was Horrid genre stars Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, who mope across 1890s Kansas and Wyoming, occasionally breaking out of their funks to kill bad guys. The violence is as brutal as the scenery is gorgeous, but the dialogue sounds like the cast is reading from a discarded Clint Eastwood script. Friday, Amazon Prime



'Enola Holmes 2'

It's hard to believe that Millie Bobby Brown is just 18 years old. In addition to her breakout role on "Stranger Things," she's co-produced another engaging romp about Sherlock Holmes' equally brilliant, but warmer sister. This time, she comes to the aid of a missing girl, based on the exploits of Sarah Chapman, the real-life hero of the 1888 Matchgirls Strike. Viewers will be more entranced with Brown's comedic timing than the history lesson. Netflix



'Limitless With Chris Hemsworth'

Hemsworth, best known for playing Thor and other tough guys, lets down his guard for this fascinating series in which he learns that a team of therapists can be just as powerful as the Avengers. We've seen other celebrities share their self-help journeys on screen, but rarely have the sessions been this enthralling. Credit visionary director Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan") for helping devise the stunts, like having his leading man take a perilous walk 900 feet in the air and, later, move into a fake retirement center. Hemsworth responds with just the right amount of tears and humility. Wednesday, Disney Plus

'Play-Doh Squished'

On "Modern Family," Sarah Hyland's character walked the line between sweet and sultry. She's doing the same thing in her career. Fresh off of hosting the tawdry "Love Island," she now takes the wheel of this family-friendly competition in which teams try to mold the most adorable creatures. The show has its charms, especially when stars like "Modern" co-star Julie Bowen stop by to help judge, but you can't help but feel like you're being sucked into a giant commercial for the timeless toy. Freevee

'Taken Hostage'

This two-part "American Experience" special is the second major documentary in the past few months to look back at the 1970s Iranian crisis. HBO's "Hostages" offered more perspectives, including memories from several hostage takers. But "Taken" director Robert Stone is a slightly better storyteller. Viewers can't go wrong with either project. Or both. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Once Upon a Time in Londongrad'

This docuseries sheds some light on the mysterious deaths of more than two dozen people who had challenged Russian authorities. But the six-part series also ends up showing the difficulties of investigative journalism. The protagonists, a plucky group of BuzzFeed reporters, are determined to prove that the victims were assassinated. But they fall short of proving their case; so does the series. Tuesday, Peacock

'Mind Your Manners'

Professional organizer Marie Kondo became famous with her series, "Tidying Up." Sara Jane Ho hopes to follow suit. The etiquette expert is charming as a Henry Higgins-type who isn't above twerking. Viewers may not get as emotionally attached to the guests as they do while watching "Queer Eye," but they'll get some smart tips on everything from punching up a Tinder profile to eating soup. Wednesday, Netflix