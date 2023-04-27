'Citadel'

The Russo brothers, who directed four Marvel movies, are creating a new universe. In this six-part thriller, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden play super-spies crisscrossing the globe to save humanity from destruction, taking only the occasional breather to quip and flirt. Two spinoffs, set in India and Italy, are already in the works. It's one of the most expensive TV projects of all time — and it shows. The action sequences, which include a shootout on a fast-moving train and an intricate ski chase, wouldn't be out of place in a Bond or Bourne flick. This is one of those times that a big budget and big ambitions just might pay off. Friday, Amazon Prime

'The Goldbergs'

This sitcom, which could best be described as an '80s version of "The Wonder Years," takes its final bow this week. Much of the credit for the sitcom's 10-year run goes to Wendi McLendon-Covey. Her inventive take on the overprotective mom was the main reason the show stayed on the air long after the death of longtime cast member George Segal and the firing of TV husband Jeff Garlin. McLendon-Covey never earned an Emmy nomination for her role but she deserves a round of applause. Let's hope her future work consists of projects more ambitious than those "Reno 911" reunions. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Time 100'

Time magazine may no longer be essential reading, but its annual list of the world's most influential people still carries enough clout to justify a big party. This special will consist of highlights from that gala, which took place Wednesday in New York City. Jennifer Coolidge hosts with songs from Doja Cat and Lea Michele. 6 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

'Tom Jones'

The latest adaptation of Henry Fielding's novel is still set in 18th-century England but it nods to contemporary tastes by having more of the story told from the perspectives of women including "Ted Lasso's" Hannah Waddingham. Solly McLeod, who plays the title character, doesn't have much to do except remind you of Chris Pratt. Despite the changes, this is still almost entirely about sex-obsessed aristocrats who would have been great contestants on "The Bachelor." 8 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens'

You may think the only thing Comedy Central airs these days is reruns of "The Office." But the cable network still supports some smart original programming, including this Awkwafina vehicle. The third season, which kicked off Wednesday, experiments with lots of different premises: Nora gets abducted by aliens. Nora goes to Iceland. Nora gets sucked into a version of "The Christmas Carol." None of the ideas are brilliant but "The Farewell" star has so much spunk that you can't turn away. 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Comedy Central

'Frog and Toad'

At best, this preschool version of "The Odd Couple" might teach your children a few things about willpower, not giving up and the joy of getting snail mail. Worst case scenario: They'll start bugging you about getting a pet croaker. Apple TV Plus

'Sweet Tooth'

The first season of this fable about Gus, a half-deer/half-boy trying to survive an apocalypse, was one of the best shows of 2021, in large part because it focused on star Christian Convery's yearnings to find a family. The second season is largely about action with Gus and fellow hybrids trying to outfox evil adults. It's as if the creators suddenly got the impression that they were making "Stranger Things." Some of their adventures are fun, but the series overall isn't nearly as sweet. Netflix

'A Tourist's Guide to Love'

Rachael Leigh Cook may no longer be a box-office draw but the "She's All That" star hasn't lost her comic touch. The Minneapolis native packs an impressive number of quirks for her journey as a travel agent who falls for a tour guide during an undercover trip to Vietnam. The romance is straight out of the Hallmark manual. But the movie was actually shot on location. The Vietnamese landscape is as delightful as Cook's performance. Netflix