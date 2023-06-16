'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

It may be the 12th "Star Trek" TV series, but "Strange New Worlds" has always come closest to sticking to the original recipe. That's partly because the adventures are set just a decade before Capt. James T. Kirk took over the Enterprise, justifying appearances by some familiar characters. In the second season, we watch Spock (Ethan Peck) evolve as a leader and get a cameo from Khan like you've never seen him before. And then there's the presence of Kirk himself, played with just the right dose of cockiness by Paul Wesley. But the best element of the spin-off is how the missions mirror the initial voyages, exposing modern-day prejudices and fears. It's space as a classroom. Paramount Plus

'Ridley'

If you like your crime stories with little blood and lots of moping, you'll fall for these new mysteries. Detective Inspector Alex Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) is lured out of retirement, even though he's mourning the death of his wife and daughter. He's damaged, but still able to crack the case and belt out the occasional jazz number. 7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'The Walking Dead: Dead City'

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) may have killed the father of her child, but Maggie (Lauren Cohan) still teams up with him in a quest for survival in this latest spin-off of the monster hit. They're an odd couple, but they seem to bond over their ability to handle gross-out violence. You may not share their level of tolerance. 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC

'Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture'

Those already familiar with "The Jeffersons" and Aretha Franklin won't learn much from this four-part docuseries, co-produced by Stephen Curry. But it's a treat to watch celebrity fans like H.E.R. and Cedric the Entertainer geek out over their pop culture idols. 7 p,m. Monday, E!

'LA Fire & Rescue'

There's plenty of drama in producer Dick Wolf's latest project, but not the kind that fuels "Law & Order" and "Chicago Fire." This is authentic, unscripted action, which means viewers get go-kart accidents instead of triple murders. But the accessibility to the people serving nearly 60 cities makes the series no less thrilling, especially after we get peeks into their personal lives. If only we weren't tasked with keeping track of so many characters. 7 p.m. Wednesday, KARE, Ch. 11