'Platonic'

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne aren't quite this generation's versions of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, but they may be on their way. The "Neighbors" stars reunite for this delightful sitcom about two friends who lean on each other as they navigate their separate midlife crises. Rogen does what he does best, playing a character constantly losing his temper, like someone just swiped his weed supply. But it's Byrne who gets the biggest laughs, earnestly representing every mom who's under the misguided impression that she's still "cool." There are no sexual sparks here, just two hams with a passion for outrageous comedy and cracking each other up. You'll be smitten. Apple TV Plus

'FDR'

Doris Kearns Goodwin and her fellow historians have no problem filling this three-part docuseries about Franklin Delano Roosevelt with evidence that he was one of our most influential presidents. But there's nothing here you didn't already learn from Ken Burns' "The Roosevelts: An Intimate History." The main reason to tune in for this take is Christian McKay's portrayal of FDR in the riveting re-enactments. 7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., History Channel

'Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer'

In her first stand-up special since 2019, the former Oscar co-host sticks to the basics. Her material — lots of jokes about COVID-19, racial inequality and spoiled kids — doesn't break new ground. She even resurrects Esther, the character based on the roll of fat around her stomach. It's not Sykes' boldest set, but she's so clever and confident in her delivery that you'll forgive her for playing it safe. Netflix

'100 Years of Warner Bros.'

Movie lovers will salivate over this docuseries looking back at one of Hollywood's scrappiest studios. The fast pace is a bit dizzying, but the four-parter makes breath-catching stops to appreciate classics like "Casablanca," "A Clockwork Orange" and "Blazing Saddles." Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood are among the big names offering commentary. Max

'Call Me Kate'

Katharine Hepburn's relationship with Spencer Tracy takes center stage in this documentary about the four-time Oscar winner who was just as good at creating a mysterious persona as she was at acting. Director Lorna Tucker does a decent job of cracking her subject's shell, relying heavily on her rare interviews and family members. But there's not enough movie clips. It would have been nice to see more of a focus on on-screen performances than off-screen romances. Netflix

'After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics'

"Frontline" correspondent Maria Hinojosa teamed up with the Texas Tribune for this look at the 2022 school shootings in small-town Texas that took the lives of 21 people. Hinojosa's allegiance clearly belongs with those supporting restrictions on assault weapons, but those who don't believe in stricter laws do get a chance to weigh in. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai'

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for this animated prequel to the 1984 monster hit about seemingly cuddly pets that turn out to be more trouble than Tribbles. The kiddie-led adventure proves to be a lot of fun, especially when grown-ups like George Takei, Randall Park and Sandra Oh lend their voices to the mayhem. Max

'Fubar'

In the latest chapter of the battle between Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, there's a clear winner. Stallone, 76, has adjusted quite nicely to his Social Security years, turning in captivating performances in both the "Creed" movies and "Tulsa King." But Schwarzenegger hasn't been memorable in anything since 2011, when he ended his stint as California governor. "Fubar," his first scripted TV series, doesn't change matters. The 75-year-old plays a CIA operative who discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) is a fellow agent, leading to an unlikely partnership marked by childish bickering that makes the kids in "Kindergarten Cop" seem like sophisticates. Stuntmen and special effects can't hide the fact that Schwarzenegger is no longer believable as an action hero. The eight-part series tries to make up for its star's slow steps with an endless stream of corny catchphrases and references to once-upon-a-time hits, most notably "True Lies." It honestly doesn't work. The only actor who comes out unscathed is comic Fortune Feimster, playing an agent who specializes in killer insults. Here's hoping she'll be back. Thursday, Netflix

'Wild Life'

Oscar-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Mankato native Jimmy Chin are behind this documentary that works as a love story on two levels. The film profiles Kris and Doug Tompkins, the couple behind such signature brands as North Face and Patagonia, and how they built their relationship around preserving millions of acres in South America. The movie is framed around Kris Tompkins' sentimental hike that pays tribute to her late husband. As they did in "Free Solo," the directors show their unabashed passion for both their subjects and nature. 7 p.m. Thursday, National Geographic; Friday, Disney Plus