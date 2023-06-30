As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.
Here's a selected look at shows in suspension.
SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
''Jimmy Kimmel Live'' — ABC
''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'' — CBS
''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'' — NBC
''Late Night With Seth Myers'' — NBC
''Saturday Night Live'' — NBC
''Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'' — HBO
SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
''Stranger Things'' — Netflix
''Cobra Kai'' — Netflix
''Big Mouth'' — Netflix
''American Horror Story'' — FX
''Yellowjackets'' — Showtime
''Billions'' — Showtime
''The Chi'' — Showtime
''A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'' — HBO
''Hacks'' — Max
''Penguin'' — Max
''Duster'' — Max
''1923'' — Paramount+
''Severance'' — Apple TV+
''Metropolis'' — Apple TV+
''Daredevil: Born Again'' — Disney+
''FBI: Most Wanted'' — CBS
''Abbott Elementary" — ABC
''Family Guy'' — Fox
''American Dad'' — Fox