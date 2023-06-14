Viewers under 40 may not be familiar with "The Full Monty," the 1997 Oscar-nominated hit about working-class Brits who raise money — and their town's spirits — by becoming strippers. But "youngsters" aren't this sequel's target audience. The "Full Monty" series, now streaming on Hulu, reunites the primary characters, all struggling with the injustices tied to getting old.

The eight episodes make a few nods to the movie, including a creaky re-creation of the "You Can Leave Your Hat On" dance. But the new stories, penned by Alice Nutter and original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, mostly stand on their own with one recurring theme: How do you find work, love and respect at an age when you sometimes strain to remove your pants?

There are some silly misadventures, including the hunt for a valuable homing pigeon, a "Dog Day Afternoon"-type robbery and the disappearance of a dog that just won "Britain's Got Talent."

However, the goofiness works because it's performed by such a huggable cast, which includes Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson, although the latter spends most of his brief appearances reading the newspaper. The standout is Robert Carlyle. His return as Gaz, the group's wiliest member, may remind you of Paul Newman in "Nobody's Fool," another performance that proved seniors are still capable of acting like juvenile delinquents.

Gaz and his buddies never remove all their clothes. But they do bare their deepest emotions. It's a heck of a strip show.

Also...

'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact'

Schumer is a couple decades younger than the characters in "Monty," but she's also got some clever thoughts on aging. In her third Netflix special, the comic spends a lot of time on the great lengths she's taken to stay looking young. She sounds determined to match Joan Rivers in cosmetic surgeries. There's also a jaw-dropping bit about Alec Baldwin's much younger wife. But the performance, taped in Los Angeles and directed by Schumer, is at its best when she shares her philosophy on marriage and the joy she gets from her husband. It may be the closest Schumer has ever come to sounding content. Netflix

'Project Runway'

The reality competition staple celebrates its 20th-anniversary season with an all-star edition made up of past contestants, including two from 2004. In one of the early challenges, the designers must revisit the looks that got them ejected their first times around. Christian Siriano, the fourth-season winner, returns as a mentor, lording over contestants with such superior airs that he makes the "Big Bang's" Sheldon Cooper look like Mister Rogers. Guest evaluators include Alicia Silverstone and Billy Porter. 7 p.m. Thursday, Bravo

'Loudmouth'

The Rev. Al Sharpton doesn't mind that this film about him has a seemingly offensive title. "People call me to blow up issues," he says. "I'm the blow-up man and I don't apologize for that." Director Josh Alexander reveals few details about Sharpton's personal life. He's more interested in examining how Sharpton's public persona has been painted by the media, often with broad, cartoonish strokes. 9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime; streaming on Friday