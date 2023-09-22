'Spy Kids: Armageddon'

After a 12-year recess, director Robert Rodriguez has churned out another "Spy Kids" movie, one aimed at an audience that was still in diapers when the last installment came out. The plot involves two precocious siblings (Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla) saving the world by playing cutting-edge video games. But the action sequences are clearly inspired by James Bond flicks, "Home Alone" and even "Jason and the Argonauts." Those nods to the past won't be enough to keep adults engaged. This is all about providing youngsters with evidence that they're smarter than their clueless parents. Netflix

'The Voice'

Those still recovering from Blake Shelton's decision to leave his long-running hit show should be comforted by the fact that he's being replaced by an even bigger name in country music. Reba McEntire brings her reputation — and quick wit — to the coaches' table in the 24th season, joining Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. It's the first time the show will be flying without any of the personalities from the inaugural season. 7 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

'The Irrational'

Jesse L. Martin, best known for walking a beat on "Law & Order," returns to network TV with another procedural drama. This time out, he's one of those professors who has enough time to help solve crimes (who exactly is grading papers?). Not that his services are really needed. The cases in the first three episodes are simple enough that Miss Marple could solve them over a cup of tea. 9 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Kitchen Nightmares'

It's been nine years since Gordon Ramsay last used his sugar-and-spice tactics to turn around flailing restaurants. His approach hasn't changed at all. The new episodes still feel contrived and manipulated (he appears to turn things around faster than Mary Poppins could) but the master chef sprinkles in enough delicious insults to help you overlook the suspect ingredients. 7 p.m. Monday, KMSP, Ch. 9

'Dancing With the Stars'

Four former NFL players have won the "coveted" Mirror Ball trophy. So has part-time Minnesotan Kristi Yamaguchi. Those stats bode well for Adrian Peterson, who will be competing in this 32nd season. The former Vikings running back will face a lineup that includes "Brady Bunch" veteran Barry Williams, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Jamie Lynn Spears. 7 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5