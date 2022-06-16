Kate Raddatz, a WCCO-TV reporter since 2013, has announced she's leaving the station.
"Some personal news!" she tweeted Thursday. "After close to a decade of reporting at WCCO, it's time for a new chapter. It's been my dream to work at this station. Dreams can also change. I'm so excited to grow in my career and be able to be a more present parent in this season of life."
She is expected to depart in July. She tweeted that details will follow at a later date.
Raddatz, an Excelsior native, previously worked in Green Bay. She interned at WCCO during her senior year at the University of Minnesota. She has received four Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse
Vice President Kamala Harris and administration officials on Thursday launched a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse, which they warned can be a precursor to real-life violence.
Business
Dutch airport Schiphol to cut flights over busy summer
The Netherlands' busiest airport is reining in flight departures over its busy summer period because shortages of security staff mean it cannot cope with the high demand as many families take to the skies for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic has eased.
Nation
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast formed bond, star says
The new Amazon series " The Summer I Turned Pretty " is a coming-of-age story about a teenager who finds herself in a love triangle while on summer vacation. For its star, 19-year-old newcomer Lola Tung, along with creator and co-showrunner Jenny Han, filming during the summer of 2021 was an equally memorable time filled with new experiences and life lessons.
Variety
Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call
What Karla Arango says started as a dorm-room sexual assault got even worse as word spread around campus. Her attacker's fraternity brothers snubbed her, she says, whispering about her in the cafeteria, blocking her phone number and unfriending her on social media. Soon her grades were slipping.
Nation
Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species
With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to "hang on."