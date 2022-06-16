Kate Raddatz, a WCCO-TV reporter since 2013, has announced she's leaving the station.

"Some personal news!" she tweeted Thursday. "After close to a decade of reporting at WCCO, it's time for a new chapter. It's been my dream to work at this station. Dreams can also change. I'm so excited to grow in my career and be able to be a more present parent in this season of life."

She is expected to depart in July. She tweeted that details will follow at a later date.

Raddatz, an Excelsior native, previously worked in Green Bay. She interned at WCCO during her senior year at the University of Minnesota. She has received four Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.