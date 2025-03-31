Tush push is the hottest topic at the NFL league meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Banning the ‘’tush push’’ is gaining momentum.
Still, it’ll take 24 of 32 votes to eliminate a play that’s become a short-yardage staple for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL team owners, coaches and general managers are considering several potential rule changes at this week’s league meetings. Nothing has garnered more attention than Philadelphia’s version of the quarterback sneak.
The Green Bay Packers issued the proposal to ban it, citing player safety and pace of play.
Although NFL executive Troy Vincent said last month there have been zero injuries reported as a result of the play, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, a member of the NFL’s competition committee, is leading the push to get rid of it.
‘‘I feel where I’m most concerned is, even though there is not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players, first and foremost,‘’ McDermott said on Monday. “It’s two things. It’s force, added force, No. 1, and then the posture of the players, being asked to execute that type of play, that’s where my concern comes in. ... I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to get too deep into that situation there, in terms of how much data, how much sample. I don’t think that’s really always the best way to go. There is other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.‘’
Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who watched Jalen Hurts score on a tush push to kick off Philadelphia’s 40-22 rout of Kansas City in the Super Bowl, sounded as if he might be on board with McDermott.
‘‘Tough play to stop but then you’re listening to that and the medical side and you probably could go either way with it," Reid said. ‘’But I would say if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it. But if it’s not, it’s a heck of a play.‘’