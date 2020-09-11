Conservationists are not known for delivering a lot of good news. But in the Burmese roofed turtle — a giant Asian river turtle whose bug-eyed face is naturally set in a grin — they have cause for celebration.

Just 20 years ago, the species was presumed extinct. But after rediscovering a handful of animals, scientists have grown the population to nearly 1,000 animals in captivity, some of which have been successfully released into the wild.

“We came so close to losing them,” said Steven G. Platt, a herpetologist at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Turtles and tortoises face one of the highest extinction risks of any animal group, with more than half the planet’s 360 species listed as threatened. The crisis is most acute for Asian species, pummeled by both habitat loss and high levels of hunting.

The Burmese roofed turtle once basked in the hundreds in Myanmar. For decades, the country was closed to foreigners. When it began to reopen in the 1990s, researchers could find no trace of the Burmese roofed turtle. Many presumed it to be extinct.

In 2001, however, a villager in a former war zone handed Platt a shell from a Burmese roofed turtle. The bad news was that the turtle had been eaten. The good news was that the species wasn’t extinct, reigniting hope for it.