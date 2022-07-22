A milelong stretch of roadway in Detroit could become the proving ground for a technology that promises to zap away electric vehicle owners' fears of running out of juice.

The experiment will test how to turn a road into a big wireless charging platform for EVs driving on it. The inductive charging concept is similar to how many people charge cellphones without plugging them in.

The $1.9 million test, being conducted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, involves placing charging coils 3 inches under the roadway and a receiver on the bottom of a car. The receiver holds an opposite charge to the coils, enabling it to draw a current from the roadway that charges the EV.

The system was developed by inductive charging developer Electreon. Stefan Tongur, vice president of U.S. business development for the Israeli-based company, said it has operated inductive roadways in Europe, Israel and Sweden.

The experiments have been successful. After a 1-mile pilot project, the Swedish government is working with Electreon to build a 20-mile version. The company also has signed a deal to provide inductive charging for more than 200 electric buses in Tel Aviv.

"We're not testing whether or not the technology works," said Ron Williams, a vice president of Jacobs Engineering Group, which analyzes data about EVs and is part of the Michigan project. "It's just about how we apply it here in the U.S."

The project will involve three types of inductive charging, known as dynamic, semi-dynamic and static.

Dynamic charging allows vehicles to charge as they drive over the coils in the road. Those would be placed in highways for long-distance driving.

Semi-dynamic charging would be installed in cities and neighborhoods for vehicles that stop often. Coils would be placed in a specific location, like a bus stop, so vehicles could charge as they stopped over the coils for short periods. This works best for public transportation or delivery services with frequent stops.

Static charging is an inductive version of the electric charging that EV owners use today. Coils would be put in parking lots or driveways where vehicles could be parked for longer periods and could be recharged without having to be plugged in.

"It would be much easier to do what we refer to as 'smart charging,'" said Jim Saber, CEO of NextEnergy, a Michigan firm that will be working with Electreon. It would "manage the energy that would go through a facility and into the vehicles in the most efficient manner."

Being able to control how much electricity goes to each charger ensures that inductive charging doesn't increase stress on the electric grid, Saber said.

First steps

The goal for the Detroit project is to have the first section operational by fall 2023, with a second section ready the following year.

Seeing inductive roadways on city streets still might be years away, but the practical applications of inductive charging could be game-changing.

"Once we get into the fall of 2023 and we're able to collect data, it will be shortly thereafter where we can really start to have more serious conversations with the [departments of transportation] across the country about this application," Williams said.

Transportation accounts for one-fourth of all carbon dioxide emissions. In cities, inductive charging-equipped cars and trucks could drastically reduce vehicle emissions, resulting in cleaner air.

It also could be a way for cities to turn charging into revenue.

"Wireless charging is a great opportunity for cities to monetize the curbside," Saber said. Parking meters could be replaced by underground charging stations that collect fees for their use.

"It'll be an opportunity for cities to offer better infrastructure, better use cases and convenience for people that live, work and visit their communities," he said.

Williams said the Detroit project will provide data on where to put charging stations, how to optimize electric fleets and how to build microgrids that support increased electrification.

"We have all the tools that can help analyze and discern what infrastructure is needed, what's the best place, so the money that is spent is done so wisely and to the most benefit of the public and community at large," Williams said.